Why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Lower By Around 44%, Here Are 46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 12:40 PM | 6 min read
Gainers

  • Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG shares jumped 108% to $10.73 after the company announced it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas to all free trade and non-free trade countries.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX gained 47% to $3.0045 as the company reached an important milestone announcing that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01, its personalized cancer therapy.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC gained 33% to $0.2001.
  • ECMOHO Limited MOHO jumped 31% to $0.1529. ECMOHO announced that it has received delisting notice from the Nasdaq. The company said it has elected to not appeal Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department's determination.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 28.3% to $93.00 after dropping 21% on Tuesday.
  • Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY gained 16.6% to $2.11.
  • FREYR Battery FREY rose 14.5% to $15.05. Morgan Stanley maintained FREYR Battery with an Overweight and raised the price target from $18 to $26.
  • FTAI Infrastructure Inc. FIP gained 11% to $2.8950. Compass Point initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG jumped 12.3% to $1.18.
  • Semantix, Inc. STIX jumped 11.9% to $2.8758.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH gained 10.5% to $43.26. William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical with an Outperform rating.
  • Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC surged 9.9% to $8.39. Fennec Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA approval of PEDMARK.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS gained 9% to $1.0051.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares rose 8.2% to $1.8299. AgriFORCE recently announced the launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO gained 8% to $2.99.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND jumped 7.1% to $17.17. Beyond Meat suspended its Chief Operating Officer, Doug Ramsey, effective immediately.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO rose 7.1% to $2.26 after dropping over 15% on Tuesday.
  • General Mills, Inc. GIS gained 6.8% to $80.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and raised FY23 organic net sales growth guidance.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation TPC climbed 6.8% to $7.24. Tutor Perini was selected as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 5.1% to $0.1491 after the company reported results of its special meeting of stockholders and a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.


Losers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP shares dipped 43.7% to $0.2025 as the company announced the results from the third planned interim analysis of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Tempol in high-risk subjects with early COVID-19 infection. The trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, as measured by comparing the rate of sustained clinical resolution of symptoms of COVID-19 at day 14 of Tempol versus placebo.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 33.1% to $14.41 after the company announced pricing of a $5 million private placement.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN fell 32.4% to $0.4523. Sesen Bio and privately held Carisma Therapeutics Inc have entered into a merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares fell 30.8% to $2.11. SOBR Safe shares surged 233% on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares fell 28.6% to $7.85 after jumping 86% on Tuesday.
  • Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM fell 25.8% to $2.2694 after the company announced a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN dropped 22.6% to $4.61. The company on Monday announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 22.4% to $16.13 after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 21.8% to $1.7199 after jumping over 60% on Tuesday.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 21.4% to $4.80 after declining 13% on Tuesday.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE dropped 20.8% to $0.8149.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY fell 19.9% to $1.77.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS dropped 17% to $1.1298. TRxADE HEALTH recently announced Bonum Health, a subsidiary, signed a Telemedicine Services Distribution Deal with Wakefern Food, to deploy telemedicine services throughout ShopRite pharmacy-led locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM dropped 16.5% to $0.79.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN declined 15% to $16.14.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT fell 14% to $15.36 as the company announced summary of actions in strategic financial repositioning.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT fell 13.1% to $2.2080. Alaunos Therapeutics highlighted data from TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial at the CRI-ENCI-AACR Sixth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference.
  • Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL fell 12.5% to $1.40.
  • Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX dropped 12% to $19.90.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC declined 11.6% to $25.80.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 11.1% to $1.7150.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC dropped 10.4% to $139.25. iRhythm Technologie reaffirmed its previously provided financial guidance for 2022, according to Reuters.
  • Veru Inc. VERU fell 10.2% to $10.65.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV dropped 9.7% to $14.39.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB fell 7.2% to $1.2993. Aurora Cannabis reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, revealing a net revenue of $50.2 million compared to the previous quarter's total cannabis net revenue of $50.4 million.
  • Zovio Inc ZVO fell 6.1% to $0.1834.

