Can You Skip Food Concession Lines At Sports Games? NHL Gets New Partner To Do Just That

- Waitr Holdings Inc’s WTRH on-demand delivery brand ASAP.com has partnered with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers.
- Under the agreement, ASAP.com will serve as the official mobile ordering partner of the Florida Panthers.
- ASAP's proprietary ordering technology allows fans to skip the concession lines and order their arena favorites from their phones.
- ASAP has stadium service with NFL teams, including the New York Giants, the New York Jets, and the New Orleans Saints.
- Beginning this season at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, fans can order food and beverages for pickup on the ASAP platform by scanning the QR codes in the concourse.
- "With just a tap of your phone, you can expect a seamless mobile ordering experience, and most important, you don't have to miss any action on the ice,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of ASAP.
- Price Action: WTRH shares are trading lower by 2.56% at $0.15 on the last check Wednesday.
