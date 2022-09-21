ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Can You Skip Food Concession Lines At Sports Games? NHL Gets New Partner To Do Just That

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Waitr Holdings Inc’s WTRH on-demand delivery brand ASAP.com has partnered with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers.
  • Under the agreement, ASAP.com will serve as the official mobile ordering partner of the Florida Panthers. 
  • ASAP's proprietary ordering technology allows fans to skip the concession lines and order their arena favorites from their phones.
  • ASAP has stadium service with NFL teams, including the New York Giants, the New York Jets, and the New Orleans Saints.
  • Beginning this season at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, fans can order food and beverages for pickup on the ASAP platform by scanning the QR codes in the concourse.
  • "With just a tap of your phone, you can expect a seamless mobile ordering experience, and most important, you don't have to miss any action on the ice,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of ASAP.
  • Price Action: WTRH shares are trading lower by 2.56% at $0.15 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSportsGeneral