5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 5.9 NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 3.01 Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 1.43 OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 8.9 Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 4.24

Suburban Propane Partners's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.04, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.74. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.18%, which has increased by 0.61% from 7.57% in the previous quarter.

NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from last quarter's yield of 3.53%.

Kenon Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 11.86 in Q1 to $4.92 now. OGE Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.36, which has decreased by 74.1% compared to Q1, which was 1.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.11%, which has decreased by 0.45% from 4.56% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.2, which has decreased by 32.96% compared to Q1, which was 1.79.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.