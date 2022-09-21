Pulse Biosciences Shifts Core Technology Focus, Reduces Dermatologic Footprint

by

announced a shift in focus to advance core NPS technology in the cardiac and oncology sectors. The company's proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX System is the first commercial product with initial commercial use for dermatologic conditions.

The company has appointed Kevin Danahy, current Chief Commercial Officer, as the new President and CEO succeeding Darrin Uecker.

Mr. Uecker will devote his full time to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer.

The company has also reduced its headcount from 121 to 66, with most layoffs in dermatological sales, marketing, and related support activities.

Along with minimizing commercial activities, the company plans to evaluate potential partners in the dermatology space.

Robert Duggan, the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman, and the company have entered into a $65 million loan agreement to fund its product development operations.

Price Action: PLSE shares are up 4.68% at $1.46 on the last check Wednesday.

