Pulse Biosciences Shifts Core Technology Focus, Reduces Dermatologic Footprint

- Bioelectric medicine company Pulse Biosciences Inc PLSE announced a shift in focus to advance core NPS technology in the cardiac and oncology sectors.
- The company's proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX System is the first commercial product with initial commercial use for dermatologic conditions.
- The company has appointed Kevin Danahy, current Chief Commercial Officer, as the new President and CEO succeeding Darrin Uecker.
- Mr. Uecker will devote his full time to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer.
- The company has also reduced its headcount from 121 to 66, with most layoffs in dermatological sales, marketing, and related support activities.
- Along with minimizing commercial activities, the company plans to evaluate potential partners in the dermatology space.
- Robert Duggan, the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman, and the company have entered into a $65 million loan agreement to fund its product development operations.
- Price Action: PLSE shares are up 4.68% at $1.46 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.