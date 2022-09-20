What's Going On With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co BA shares are trading higher Tuesday after China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) reportedly confirmed a meeting with Boeing executives.

The meeting was centered around getting the 737 MAX back into service. Boeing's 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

Boeing shares are also getting a boost after the company forecasted that its Middle East fleet would more than double by 2041.

Boeing said its Middle East fleet is expected to expand to 3,400 airplanes in the next two decades to serve fast-growing passenger traffic as well as cargo demand. The Middle East will require 2,980 new airplanes valued around $765 billion. More than two-thirds of these deliveries will enable growth, while one-third will replace older airplanes with more fuel-efficient models.

BA Price Action: Boeing has a 52-week high of $229.67 and a 52-week low of $113.02.

The stock was up 1.3% at $146.77 Tuesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.