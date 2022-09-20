ñol

Fisker Picks Wallbox As Global Partner For Home EV Charging Solutions

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 11:49 AM | 1 min read
Fisker Picks Wallbox As Global Partner For Home EV Charging Solutions
  • Fisker Inc FSR has named electric vehicle and energy management solutions provider Wallbox NV WBX as its global partner for home EV charging solutions.
  • The partnership will offer Fisker EV owners Wallbox home EV chargers for purchase through the Fisker website in the U.S., Canada, and European launch markets.
  • The Pulsar Plus, Wallbox's best-selling EV charger, will be available to the North American market through Fisker.
  • In Europe, Fisker will offer Wallbox's Pulsar Max charger.
  • Both chargers can be installed in homes, offices, and multi-unit dwellings.
  • "Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.
  • Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $8.53 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

