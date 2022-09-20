Fisker Picks Wallbox As Global Partner For Home EV Charging Solutions

by

Fisker Inc FSR has named electric vehicle and energy management solutions provider Wallbox NV WBX as its global partner for home EV charging solutions.

offer Fisker EV owners Wallbox home EV chargers for purchase through the Fisker website in the U.S., Canada, and European launch markets. The Pulsar Plus, Wallbox's best-selling EV charger, will be available to the North American market through Fisker.

In Europe, Fisker will offer Wallbox's Pulsar Max charger.

Both chargers can be installed in homes, offices, and multi-unit dwellings.

"Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $8.53 on the last check Tuesday.

