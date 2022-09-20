Fisker Picks Wallbox As Global Partner For Home EV Charging Solutions

- Fisker Inc FSR has named electric vehicle and energy management solutions provider Wallbox NV WBX as its global partner for home EV charging solutions.
- The partnership will offer Fisker EV owners Wallbox home EV chargers for purchase through the Fisker website in the U.S., Canada, and European launch markets.
- The Pulsar Plus, Wallbox's best-selling EV charger, will be available to the North American market through Fisker.
- In Europe, Fisker will offer Wallbox's Pulsar Max charger.
- Also Read: Tesla Vs. Fisker Vs. Rivian Vs. Lucid: Analyst Weighs In On EV Makers As Adoption Shifts To Top Gear
- Both chargers can be installed in homes, offices, and multi-unit dwellings.
- "Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.
- Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $8.53 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.