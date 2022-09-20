ñol

Cognex, Oxford Industries And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 10:40 AM | 2 min read
Cognex, Oxford Industries And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT jumped 19.8% to $15.90.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX surged 13.5% to $6.70.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC rose 13.5% to $2.3150.
  • AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. IMPX gained 12.5% to $11.07.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 10% to $2.7301.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 9.7% to $6.39.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ gained 8.9% to $6.03 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $22 price target.
  • Cognex Corporation CGNX rose 8.3% to $45.17 as the company boosted its guidance for the third quarter.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE jumped 8% to $6.41. Raymond James maintained bluebird bio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $8 to $10.
  • ViewRay, Inc. VRAY gained 7.7% to $3.9410.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK jumped 7.1% to $20.14.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose 6.8% to $96.11. Oxford Industries completed the acquisition of Johnny Was, a California-based affordable luxury apparel brand, for $270 million. Piper Sandler maintained Oxford Industries with an Overweight and raised the price target from $130 to $135.
  • Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG gained 6.7% to $27.18 after a U.S. judge denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth's $13 billion buyout deal for Change Healthcare.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT rose 5.6% to $17.16.

