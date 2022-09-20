Farmmi Wins New Export Order For Israel

by

Farmmi Inc FAMI has bagged a new sales order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms and black fungus.

The latest multi-product order will be exported to Israel. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are very encouraged by the higher sales level we are on track to achieve this year from our core fungi and recently added corn and cotton business segments."

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $0.6899 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

