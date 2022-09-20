Hyundai's Kia Mulls EV Production In US: Report

by

Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF owned automobile manufacturer Kia Corp. is likely to roll out electric vehicles in the U.S. from 2024.

The news first appeared on the South Korean media Maeil Business Newspaper and the TV channel SBS.

: Asian Auto Giant Launches First Electric Sedan To Take On Tesla Model 3 The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excluded Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp from subsidies as the companies did not make EVs in the U.S., Reuters reported.

Some of Kia’s electric vehicle models include EV6, Niro, and Sorento.

Price Action: HYMTF shares closed at $33.75 on Monday.

Photo Via Company

