EXCLUSIVE: Newly Listed Virax Biolabs Launches Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd VRAX has announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test Kit launched in the European markets accepting the CE mark.

The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives.

Founded in 2013, in July 2022, Virax Biolabs concluded its initial public offering of 1.35 million shares at $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $6.75 million.

The test kits are for use in point-of-care settings. They can help healthcare professionals accurately identify a monkeypox infection in people suspected of carrying it, with results typically available in 15 minutes.

It also serves as a valuable initial screening test for individuals exposed to monkeypox-infected patients or in a high-risk environment.

The Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits are used for in vitro qualitative detection of the monkeypox virus antigen in the oropharyngeal (throat) swabs and skin exudates.

In July, Virax launched monkeypox and varicella-zoster viruses Real-Time PCR kits in response to the world’s major monkeypox outbreak.

“As we learned with COVID-19, earlier diagnoses are essential for slowing the spread and restoring public health on a global scale. It goes without saying that I am proud of our organization’s ability to quickly bring this rapid antigen test kit to market and provide physicians access to rapid and accurate diagnostics to help combat Monkeypox, CEO James Foster told Benzinga.

In addition to distributing viral test kits, Virax is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology to provide an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual’s immune risk profile against major global viral threats.

Price Action: VRAX shares are up 0.81% at $2.49 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Virax Covid Antigen test Kit Photo via Company