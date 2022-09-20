Hilton To Design Space Travel Suites For Voyager Space's Starlab

by

Hilton Hotels Corp HLT has been chosen by the space technology company Voyager Space as the official hotel partner of Starlab, Voyager's commercial space station.

has been chosen by the space technology company Voyager Space as the official hotel partner of Starlab, Voyager's commercial space station. Hilton will design and develop crew suites aboard Starlab, bringing its hospitality experience in reimagining the human experience in space.

The teams will explore opportunities together for longer-term efforts, including the ground-to-space astronaut experience, global co-marketing, and branding.

Voyager and its operating company Nanoracks secured $160 million in NASA funding in 2021 for the Starlab space station, which is set to replace the International Space Station.

"Voyager and Hilton are acutely focused on creating innovative solutions for the future of humanity and this partnership opens new doors to what is possible for comfort-focused space exploration and habitation," said Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor.

Price Action: HLT shares closed higher by 1.15% at $132.30 on Monday.

HLT shares closed higher by 1.15% at $132.30 on Monday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsTravelGeneral