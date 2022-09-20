Hilton To Design Space Travel Suites For Voyager Space's Starlab

- Hilton Hotels Corp HLT has been chosen by the space technology company Voyager Space as the official hotel partner of Starlab, Voyager's commercial space station.
- Hilton will design and develop crew suites aboard Starlab, bringing its hospitality experience in reimagining the human experience in space.
- The teams will explore opportunities together for longer-term efforts, including the ground-to-space astronaut experience, global co-marketing, and branding.
- Voyager and its operating company Nanoracks secured $160 million in NASA funding in 2021 for the Starlab space station, which is set to replace the International Space Station.
- "Voyager and Hilton are acutely focused on creating innovative solutions for the future of humanity and this partnership opens new doors to what is possible for comfort-focused space exploration and habitation," said Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor.
- Price Action: HLT shares closed higher by 1.15% at $132.30 on Monday.
- Photo Via Company
