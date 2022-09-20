ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Hilton To Design Space Travel Suites For Voyager Space's Starlab

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 6:12 AM | 1 min read
Hilton To Design Space Travel Suites For Voyager Space's Starlab
  • Hilton Hotels Corp HLT has been chosen by the space technology company Voyager Space as the official hotel partner of Starlab, Voyager's commercial space station.
  • Hilton will design and develop crew suites aboard Starlab, bringing its hospitality experience in reimagining the human experience in space.
  • The teams will explore opportunities together for longer-term efforts, including the ground-to-space astronaut experience, global co-marketing, and branding.
  • Voyager and its operating company Nanoracks secured $160 million in NASA funding in 2021 for the Starlab space station, which is set to replace the International Space Station.
  • "Voyager and Hilton are acutely focused on creating innovative solutions for the future of humanity and this partnership opens new doors to what is possible for comfort-focused space exploration and habitation," said Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor.
  • Price Action: HLT shares closed higher by 1.15% at $132.30 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsTravelGeneral