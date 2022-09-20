Nikola, Super Micro Computer And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones gaining around 197 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.
- Sotera Health Company SHC shares dipped 33.3% to close at $9.83.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 14.8% to close at $92.00.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 11.2% to close at $6.99.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 10.6% to close at $4.58 after CNBC's Jim Cramer recently made bearish comments on the stock.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM fell 9.5% to settle at $10.95.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX fell 9.1% to close at $5.51.
- BioNTech SE BNTX dropped 8.6% to settle at $133.22.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA fell 7.1% to close at $127.90. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots to increase production and access for developing countries, Bloomberg reported.
- Udemy, Inc. UDMY declined 7.1% to settle at $13.20.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI dropped 7% to close at $57.97. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from Positive to Neutral.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. TKC declined 6.9% to settle at $2.97.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 6.5% to close at $5.93. bluebird bio disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX dropped 6.5% to settle at $28.43. Shares of several vaccine companies at large traded lower after President Biden in a '60 Minutes' interview said the Covid pandemic is over.
