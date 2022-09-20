ñol

Nikola, Super Micro Computer And Other Big Losers From Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 5:12 AM | 2 min read

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones gaining around 197 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

  • Sotera Health Company SHC shares dipped 33.3% to close at $9.83.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 14.8% to close at $92.00.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 11.2% to close at $6.99.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 10.6% to close at $4.58 after CNBC's Jim Cramer recently made bearish comments on the stock.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM fell 9.5% to settle at $10.95.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX fell 9.1% to close at $5.51.
  • BioNTech SE BNTX dropped 8.6% to settle at $133.22.
  • Moderna, Inc. MRNA fell 7.1% to close at $127.90. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots to increase production and access for developing countries, Bloomberg reported.
  • Udemy, Inc. UDMY declined 7.1% to settle at $13.20.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI dropped 7% to close at $57.97. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from Positive to Neutral.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. TKC declined 6.9% to settle at $2.97.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 6.5% to close at $5.93. bluebird bio disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX dropped 6.5% to settle at $28.43. Shares of several vaccine companies at large traded lower after President Biden in a '60 Minutes' interview said the Covid pandemic is over.

