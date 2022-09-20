Trump Says Kim Jong Un 'Fell In Love' With Him, Likening His Relationship With JD Vance To One With North Korean Leader

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “fell in love” with him. Trump said this while drawing a comparison between his relationships with Senate candidate JD Vance and Kim.

What Happened: While introducing his own pick for the state's tight U.S. Senate race at his Ohio rally, Trump said Vance had warmed up to him after getting to know him, Business Insider reported.

See Also: Trump Takes Swipe At Biden: Wouldn't Have Sat 'Back There' At Queen's Funeral 'If I Were President'

"This is a very important race. This is a great person, who I've really gotten to know," Trump said about Vance.

"Yeah, he said some bad things about me, but that was before he knew me. And then he fell in love," He said before taking a jibe at him and comparing him to Kim.

"Remember I said that about Kim Jong Un — he fell in love. And they said, 'Oh, Trump is saying he fell in love,'" Trump said. "Actually, he did, if you wanna know the truth."

Trump has often bragged about his relationship with the North Korean leader, saying he received "beautiful letters" from Kim as president.

Meanwhile, Vance, who was once known for being anti-Trump, became his ally recently. In April, he also admitted to the Intelligencer that he was "wrong about Trump" in the past. Vance had even suggested to a law school friend in 2016 that the former president could become "America's Hitler."

Read Next: Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'