by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 12:29 PM | 6 min read
Why Virios Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By Over 71%, Here Are 55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares jumped 134.6% to $19.74.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN gained 112.8% to $8.83 after the company announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
  • Winc, Inc. WBEV rose 71.7% to $1.22. Winc, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.32 per share
  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI jumped 49% to $2.3850 after dipping around 29% on Friday.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares climbed 38% to $3.85 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
  • Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 28% to $5.82 after the company priced an underwritten offering of roughly 29.88 million shares of common stock at $5.02 per share.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 26% to $0.3802.
  • KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE surged 25% to $21.64 after the company confirmed it received a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $24 per share.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA gained 21% to $0.6658. Tiziana Life Sciences recently announced purchase of 29,318 common shares by Executive Chairman.
  • 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH rose 19.2% to $2.43.
  • Journey Medical Corporation DERM surged 18.4% to $3.4467.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA rose 14.5% to $0.7099.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM gained 13.9% to $1.5950. IceCure recently submitted regulatory filing in Vietnam for approval of ProSense.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 13.5% to $0.21.
  • Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT gained 13.1% to $2.0801.
  • VEON Ltd. VEON rose 12.8% to $0.4062 after dropping 18% on Friday. VEON Group’s consolidated revenue rose 3.1% year-on-year for the first eight months of 2022.
  • Vista Gold Corp. VGZ gained 11.9% to $0.5427.
  • Wix.com Ltd. WIX jumped 10.9% to $81.73 after Starboard Value disclosed a 9% active stake in the company.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE gained 10.5% to $3.15. Coeur announced agreement to sell Southern Nevada Holdings for upfront cash consideration of $150 million, and deferred cash consideration of $50 million.
  • Global Blue Group Holding AG
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND gained 9% to $11.55.
  • Golden Minerals Company AUMN rose 8.3% to $0.2490 after dropping 10% on Friday.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT gained 7.7% to $3.3550.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO rose 6.3% to $0.3730. Aladdin Technology Group recently agreed to invest RMB1.3 million in the company.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 6% to $15.43. XPeng launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP).


Losers

  • Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares dipped 71.3% to $2.52 after the company announced top-line results from a Phase 2b study of IMC-1 in fibromyalgia, saying the "study did not achieve statistical significance on the prespecified primary efficacy endpoint of change."
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 34.4% to $0.3801 after jumping 53% on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics recently filed for public offering of 28.9 million shares of common stock and common stock purchase warrants.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN fell 33.3% to $1.82. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported a 1-for-14 reverse stock split.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX dipped 33.1% to $1.05 after the company announced a $15 million registered direct offering.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS fell 25.4% to $5.48. Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tyme Technologies recently announced stockholder approval of the merger agreement.
  • Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL shares fell 23.1% to $1.73 after tumbling 45% on Friday. Nexalin Technology priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL dropped 22.8% to $0.61.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 21.1% to $5.49.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV declined 20.5% to $3.0332.
  • Regis Corporation RGS dipped 19.1% to $1.0353. Regis recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.07 per share.
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV dropped 17.2% to $2.1195. Greenwave Technology Solutions said on Sept. 12, 2022, the company terminated employment of Chief Financial Officer Howard Jordan. It hired Ashley Sickles as new CFO.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA shares fell 16.8% to $2.5550. Innate Pharma recently reported H1 sales of €45.6 million up from €14.67 million year over year.
  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS declined 16.8% to $0.8401.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 16.7% to $90.00.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 16.6% to $2.96.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO fell 16.1% to $0.3858 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
  • Innovid Corp. CTV declined 15.3% to $2.2450.
  • Valneva SE VALN fell 15% to $13.73. Valneva and IDT Biologika agreed on termination of their COVID-19 collaboration.
  • Veru Inc. VERU dipped 14.4% to $12.23.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT dropped 14% to $1.16. Recruiter.com Group filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million, Reuters reported.
  • Axcella Health Inc. AXLA declined 13.7% to $2.08.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX fell 13.2% to $5.26.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 12.8% to $5.53. bluebird bio disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 12.5% to $2.4799 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • GH Research PLC GHRS dropped 11.1% to $11.52.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. LCI fell 11% to $0.5126 after surging 25% on Friday. Lannett Company recently reported Q4 FY22 sales of $74.2 million, down from $106 million a year ago.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX dropped 9% to $10.36.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 8.8% to $3.41 following a 15% surge on Friday.
  • Moderna, Inc. MRNA dropped 8.3% to $126.20. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots to increase production and access for developing countries, Bloomberg reported.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell 7% to $57.92. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from Positive to Neutral.

