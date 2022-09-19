ñol

VOXX Launches New E-Commerce Platform

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 12:52 PM | 1 min read
VOXX Launches New E-Commerce Platform
  • VOXX International Corp VOXX has launched a new e-Commerce platform.
  • The initial roll-out happened at one of its subsidiaries, Premium Audio Company with brands including Klipsch, Jamo, Onkyo, Pioneer, Elite, Magnat, Heco, and TEAC.
  • The new platform is expected to improve visibility, data aggregation, and various operational support functions.
  • New eWallet features have been added, with payment options of Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN Amazon Pay.
  • "As we grow organically and continue to acquire and integrate, it's essential that we consider all customer touch points and have the best infrastructure in place to support them," stated CEO Pat Lavelle.
  • Price Action: VOXX shares are trading flat at $7.36 on the last check Monday.

