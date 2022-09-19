A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Thryv Holdings THRY - P/E: 6.85 Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA - P/E: 0.65 Altice USA ATUS - P/E: 4.73 Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO - P/E: 2.28 Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV - P/E: 6.25

This quarter, Thryv Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.88 in Q1 and is now $1.61. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.36 in Q1 to $0.87 now. Altice USA has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.23, which has decreased by 46.51% compared to Q1, which was 0.43. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.8%, which has increased by 10.8% from 0.0% in the previous quarter.

Millicom Intl Cellular saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q1 to $1.14 now. Hall Of Fame Resort has been featured as a value stock. Hall Of Fame Resort's Q2 EPS sits at $-0.08, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1).

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.