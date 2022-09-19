ñol

Charge Enterprises Reaches EV Charging Deal With City Parking

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 9:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Charge Enterprises, Inc CRGE forged a master service agreement for the strategy, planning, and implementation of EV charging infrastructure with City Parking, New York City's largest privately owned parking management provider, with 135 owned and operated locations in the New York City Area.
  • The financial terms of the collaboration remain undisclosed.
  • City Parking has exclusively selected Charge to provide custom EV charging infrastructure solutions for their owned locations. 
  • Also Read: Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Walled Garden To Non-Tesla EVs
  • "We value the idea of being able to have remote monitoring of the stations so we can assure maximum performance, lowest cost of energy, and maximize our uptime," said Rafael Llopiz, Chairman of City Parking.
  • Wedbush hailed the U.S. government's $900 million in grants for EV chargers across 35 states as a benefactor of aspiring automakers like General Motors Co GM and Ford Motor Co F.
  • Price Action: CRGE shares traded higher by 3.90% at $2.00 on the last check Monday.

