Charge Enterprises Reaches EV Charging Deal With City Parking

Charge Enterprises, Inc CRGE forged a master service agreement for the strategy, planning, and implementation of EV charging infrastructure with City Parking, New York City's largest privately owned parking management provider, with 135 owned and operated locations in the New York City Area.

City Parking has exclusively selected Charge to provide custom EV charging infrastructure solutions for their owned locations.

"We value the idea of being able to have remote monitoring of the stations so we can assure maximum performance, lowest cost of energy, and maximize our uptime," said Rafael Llopiz, Chairman of City Parking.

Wedbush hailed the U.S. government's $900 million in grants for EV chargers across 35 states as a benefactor of aspiring automakers like General Motors Co GM and Ford Motor Co F .

