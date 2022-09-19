ñol

Activist Investor Fund Starboard Procures Stake In Wix

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Starboard Value LP disclosed a 9% stake in the website development platform Wix.com Ltd WIX.
  • Starboard had been building the stake and spoke to Wix about how it could improve operations, Reuters reports.
  • Wix battled losses since the fourth quarter of 2021 amid a slowdown in e-commerce driven by rampant inflation and lower online spending in the wake of the pandemic. 
  • Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Wix Rolls Out Wix Portfolio To Create, Manage Professional Online Portfolio
  • Wix reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $345.2 million, beating the consensus of $344.4 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss was $(0.14) versus $(0.28) a year ago.
  • Wix sees Q3 revenue to grow 7% - 8% Y/Y to $341 million - $345 million (consensus $354.53 million). The company cut the FY22 revenue growth rate to 8% - 10% Y/Y from 10% - 13% Y/Y. 
  • Wix adopted a three-year cost-cutting program to boost its ailing stock price.
  • Starboard supports Wix's bid to become profitable and believes the company has a significant opportunity to improve its margins and grow further.
  • Price Action: WIX shares traded higher by 5.92% at $78.05 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

