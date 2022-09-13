Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), a global SaaS platform, launched its new product to quickly create professional online portfolios or Wix Portfolio.

What Happened? With various uniquely designed, customizable layouts based on the latest visual trends tailored to multiple industries and professions, users can match the look and feel of their brand in a straightforward and structured way, allowing them to get their work online quickly.

Why Does It Matter? Wix data indicates that about 40% of users showcase a portfolio page on their website.

Now broadening the scope of the existing portfolio capabilities on Wix Portfolio helps users focus more on executing the creation of their vision, allowing them to ultimately increase their online visibility and potentially generate revenue from their work.

Users can instantaneously change the look and feel of their portfolio with professionally designed layouts, font changes, adding navigation buttons, and more personalization at any time without having to go into each project page separately and update them individually.

Wix Portfolio also can seamlessly create project collections to enable easy navigation for more extensive portfolios.

Users can update and manage their portfolios from anywhere with the Wix Owner App, making it easier to keep their work and brand updated.

Users with a brand can easily sync existing portfolio projects created on external platforms, like Dribbble, Instagram, DeviantArt, and Google Photos, directly to their Wix Portfolio.

“As a key offering, we recognized the need to expand on our existing portfolio offering to provide a more intuitive solution for users to create and display their work, and eventually build upon it to market themselves and monetize their work,” SVP Ronny Elkayam said.

From students to professionals in the arts, entertainment, science & technology, fashion, architecture & building industries, and more, having a professional portfolio is essential to showcase work visually online.

Price Action: WIX shares closed higher by 3.11% at $72.90 on Monday.

