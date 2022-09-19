'I Don't Want To Own It': Jim Cramer Says This EV Stock Is 'Lethal'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nikola Corp NKLA is "lethal" and he doesn’t want to own the stock.

Cramer recommended waiting for Albemarle Corp ALB to "come down a little" as he likes the "situation very much."

When asked about Cheniere Energy Inc LNG, Cramer said, "I don’t think it’s too late. I think Cheniere can still go higher."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes ICL Group Ltd ICL.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on flickr