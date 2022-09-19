ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Apple Supplier TSMC Says Production Not 'Majorly' Impacted By Taiwan Earthquakes

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 19, 2022 3:16 AM | 1 min read

Apple Inc's AAPL long-time chip partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, said the recent earthquakes in Taiwan did not significantly impact its business.

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday came as the third quake in the past three days that has struck Taiwan, leading to the death of one and injuring 146, as per Taiwan's fire department. The quake was 2 km (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Read Next: Not Just Trump Who's Missing Out: Putin And These Leaders Also Not Welcome At Queen's Funeral

A spokeswoman for the world’s largest contract chip maker TSMC said there didn’t appear to be any significant impact from the quake, Chinese state media Yicai Global reported.

The tremors were felt across the island and led to a collapse of a low-rise building, a bridge in Yuli, and the derailing of several train carriages after a rain canopy at a train station in Hualien collapsed.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency on Sunday issued a tsunami watch for some islands near Taiwan. However, it called it off after an hour and a half.

See Also: Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarthquakeEurasiataiwanNewsGlobalTop StoriesTech