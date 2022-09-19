Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: What Will Happen At London's Westminster Abbey Today And How To Watch

The official lying-in-state period for Queen Elizabeth II will end today at 6.30 a.m. (local time) at London's historic Westminster Hall. An unprecedented number of people queued in the past four days to pay their last respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

After the lying-in-state period ends, preparations for the final leg of her journey to Westminster Abbey will begin, where the funeral will take place in the presence of 2,000 attendees, including U.S. President Joe Biden and some other 500 world leaders.

See Also: Xi Jinping's Representatives Barred From Viewing Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State In Parliament: Report

What's In Store: Around 11 a.m., the Queen's coffin, covered in the Royal flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be taken to Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel.

At the Abbey, the funeral service will be carried out by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will give the sermon.

When the Queen's coffin arrives in the Abbey, five sentences that have been used in every state funeral since the early 18th century will be sung by a choir.

The dean will then give the bidding before the first hymn, and the Commonwealth's secretary-general will read the first lesson from the Book of Corinthians. Thereafter, a specially commissioned choral piece composed by the Master of the King's Music will be sung.

The second lesson, from the Gospel of John, will be read by U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, followed by the hymn "The Lord's my Shepherd" – which was also sung at the Queen's wedding in 1947.

The prayers will be said from the high altar before a short anthem, "O Taste and See How Gracious the Lord is."

Followed by the Archbishop of Canterbury’s commendation, the deal will pronounce the blessing. After the funeral service ends at around 11:55 a.m, the reveille will be sounded by state trumpeters before the gathering sings "God Save the King."

Later in the evening, the Queen's coffin will be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Live Stream: Queen Elizabeth's funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history. It will be streamead live on the Royal Family's YouTube channel, just as Philip's funeral was done last year.

Read Next: Did Trump Just Mainstream QAnon At 'Cult-Like' Ohio Rally? Here's What Videos, Photos Show