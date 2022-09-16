Xcel Brands Taps This Award-Winning CFDA Designer For New Collection

- Xcel Brands Inc XELB is planning to launch a new collection C. Wonder by Christian Siriano.
- The company has also appointed Christian Siriano as the Creative Director of the new brand, which will launch in the spring of 2023.
- Fashion designer Siriano has helmed his own brand since 2008 and has been a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) since 2013.
- His designs have been worn on the red carpet by numerous celebrities, including current FLOTUS Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts, and more.
- Siriano will continue to design his own collection while bringing his signature influence to the new modern ready-to-wear and accessories collections.
- He will also serve as the public face and voice of the brand, including appearing on HSN's broadcast and streaming service in 2023.
- In addition to C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, Xcel Brands produces and distributes sportswear and dresses under the Halston and H Halston labels.
