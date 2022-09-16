ñol

BJ's Wholesale Club Expands Payment Options - Now Accepts Online SNAP EBT Payments

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 11:59 AM | 1 min read
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ will accept SNAP EBT payments across all of its clubs, chainwide, when members use their card at checkout on BJs.com or BJ's mobile app.
  • Electronic benefit transfer (EBT) is a card-based system similar to a debit card that allows recipients of government assistance such as food stamps to pay retailers directly for their purchases. State governments provide benefits and track their use via the EBT system. EBT is commonly used for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
  • BJ noted members could split payments at checkout and use both their EBT card and their debit or credit card.
  • "We're excited to announce that SNAP EBT payments are accepted online chainwide, allowing us to offer even more flexibility and convenience to all of our members," said Monica Schwartz, EVP and Chief Digital Officer.
  • Price Action: BJ shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $78.11 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

