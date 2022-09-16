Pharma Company Organicell Partners With Beauty Health Focusing On Aging & Inflammation Signs

by

Biopharmaceutical company Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc OCEL plans to expand into the skincare and haircare industries in partnership with Beauty Health Co SKIN .

Hydrafacial's new exosome booster will be available early next year.

Organicell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine.

Organicell's science team will work with Hydrafacial to prove the efficacy of how this new booster application may reduce inflammation, increase collagen, and increase elastin.

"This partnership is the first of many we are working on in the aesthetic and hair space," said Organicell's CEO, Matt Sinnreich.

Last week, Organicell secured an additional $11 million in financing in preparation for clinical trial enrollment.

Organicell has been approved by the FDA to conduct Phase I/II clinical trials on their investigational new drug, Zofin.

Price Action: OCEL shares are trading higher by 4.13% at $0.05 on the last check Friday.

