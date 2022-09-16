Pharma Company Organicell Partners With Beauty Health Focusing On Aging & Inflammation Signs

- Biopharmaceutical company Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc OCEL plans to expand into the skincare and haircare industries in partnership with Beauty Health Co SKIN.
- BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial, with Organicell, will create the first to-market exosome booster for their patented Hydrafacial device.
- Hydrafacial's new exosome booster will be available early next year.
- Organicell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine.
- Organicell's science team will work with Hydrafacial to prove the efficacy of how this new booster application may reduce inflammation, increase collagen, and increase elastin.
- "This partnership is the first of many we are working on in the aesthetic and hair space," said Organicell's CEO, Matt Sinnreich.
- Last week, Organicell secured an additional $11 million in financing in preparation for clinical trial enrollment.
- Organicell has been approved by the FDA to conduct Phase I/II clinical trials on their investigational new drug, Zofin.
- Price Action: OCEL shares are trading higher by 4.13% at $0.05 on the last check Friday.
