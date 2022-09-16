General Electric Says Supply Chain Woes Still Persist: Reuters

- General Electric Co GE Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said the company is still struggling with supply-chain issues, Reuters reported.
- The continuing problem has led to delays in product deliveries, she added.
- The shortages of parts, labor, and raw materials, along with the macroeconomic uncertainty, wiped off 5% of the company's Q2 revenue.
- "Supply chain continues to be tough and continues to impair our ability to deliver to our customers," Happe said.
- The factors are expected to pressure the conglomerate's cash flow for Q3.
- The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting business restrictions have fractured global supply chains, creating problems for companies in meeting demand and inventory levels.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 4.51% at $65.80 in premarket on the last check Friday.
