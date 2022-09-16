General Electric Says Supply Chain Woes Still Persist: Reuters

by

Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said the company is still struggling with supply-chain issues, Reuters reported. The continuing problem has led to delays in product deliveries, she added.

The shortages of parts, labor, and raw materials, along with the macroeconomic uncertainty, wiped off 5% of the company's Q2 revenue.

"Supply chain continues to be tough and continues to impair our ability to deliver to our customers," Happe said.

The factors are expected to pressure the conglomerate's cash flow for Q3.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting business restrictions have fractured global supply chains, creating problems for companies in meeting demand and inventory levels.

GE shares are trading lower by 4.51% at $65.80 in premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

