Pope Plans To Keep Possibility Of Talks With Putin Open Even If It 'Smells' — 'I Don't Exclude Dialogue With Any Power That Is In War'

Pope Francis on Thursday said he will keep paths of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin open on the Ukraine war, even if doing so "smells."

What Happened: "I don't exclude dialogue with any power that is in war, even if it's the aggressor," the pope said in a 45-minute-long airborne news conference on his way back home from Kazakhstan, according to a report in the Associated Press.

"It smells, but you have to do it. Always take a step forward, with the hand outstretched, because the alternative is to close the only reasonable door to peace," he added.

Pope, who was in Kazakhstan to participate in an interfaith peace conference, talked about Russia's war in Ukraine and the need for peace in the region. He also called on all political leaders to stop conflict and bloodshed "in all corners of our world."

At the same time, the pope also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine and said that it was "morally acceptable" for Ukraine to receive weapons to defend itself against the Kremlin's invasion, and he dubbed it "an expression of love for your country."

"It can be immoral if it's done with the intention of provoking more war or selling weapons or getting rid of the weapons that you don't need anymore," he said.

