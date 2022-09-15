- Big Lots Inc BIG has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Inc DASH to offer customers on-demand delivery of its goods.
- Big Lots will provide its bargains, treasures, and home essentials from more than 1,400 stores across 48 states.
- Consumers can access more than 36,000 products from Big Lots, including home goods, seasonal décor, bedding, snacks, and pantry staples, through the DoorDash app and website.
- Also Read: Big Lots Reports Q2 Earnings Above Street View; Eyes Inventory & Cost Reduction
- "This partnership with DoorDash is a natural next step in our journey, adding an additional option for on-demand delivery of the big brands and surprising finds our customers love at dare-to-compare prices," said Erica Fortune, Senior Vice President, eCommerce, at Big Lots.
- Price Action: BIG shares are trading lower by 3.27% at $20.25 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.