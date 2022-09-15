ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Big Lots Adds This Delivery Option - Check Out What's New

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 1:19 PM | 1 min read
Big Lots Adds This Delivery Option - Check Out What's New
  • Big Lots Inc BIG has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Inc DASH to offer customers on-demand delivery of its goods.
  • Big Lots will provide its bargains, treasures, and home essentials from more than 1,400 stores across 48 states.
  • Consumers can access more than 36,000 products from Big Lots, including home goods, seasonal décor, bedding, snacks, and pantry staples, through the DoorDash app and website.
  • Also ReadBig Lots Reports Q2 Earnings Above Street View; Eyes Inventory & Cost Reduction
  • "This partnership with DoorDash is a natural next step in our journey, adding an additional option for on-demand delivery of the big brands and surprising finds our customers love at dare-to-compare prices," said Erica Fortune, Senior Vice President, eCommerce, at Big Lots.
  • Price Action: BIG shares are trading lower by 3.27% at $20.25 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall CapGeneral