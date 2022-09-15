- The FDA has approved Edwards Lifesciences Corp's EW PASCAL Precision transcatheter valve repair system for transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) for degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR).
- TEER approximates the anterior and posterior mitral valve leaflets by grasping them with a clipping device, similar to a treatment developed in cardiac surgery called the Alfieri stitch.
- The PASCAL Precision system, with its grasping, atraumatic clasp and closure, and ability to elongate, enables safe and effective treatment for patients with DMR.
- Engineered with an intuitive catheter and handle, the system is designed for maneuverability and stability, enabling precise navigation and implant delivery.
- Data from the CLASP IID pivotal trial comparing two contemporary TEER therapies will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
- The commercial opportunity related to this approval is factored into 2022 financial expectations.
- Price Action: EW shares are up 2.39% at $96.37 on the last check Thursday.
