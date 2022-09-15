U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning ahead of several economic reports. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares dropped 31.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA declined 12.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. IDEAYA priced its 7.62 million share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.

Arconic Corp ARNC fell 9.7% to $23.00 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its FY22 sales outlook from $9.6 billion-$10 billion to $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 million to $150 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares tumbled 9.6% to $27.89 in pre-market trading. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 4.8 million share public offering of common stock at $26 per share.

Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares slipped 4.8% to $7.68 in pre-market trading.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 4.7% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL declined 4.2% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.

