Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner hosted by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

What Happened: Modi will be traveling to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit, where he is expected to exchange greetings with Putin and Xi in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, The Times of India reported.

Although there was no official confirmation from the Indian Prime Minister’s office, the report noted that he would depart late in the afternoon on Thursday for the summit. The Kremlin has already confirmed a bilateral meeting between Putin and Modi for Friday, saying issues like “strategic stability, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, and cooperation within major multilateral formats, like the UN, the G20 and SCO” will be discussed.

He is also expected to have bilateral meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Uzbekistan President.

Meanwhile, Putin and his Chinese counterpart will discuss the geopolitical situation concerning Ukraine and Taiwan in Uzbekistan. "The presidents will discuss both the bilateral agenda and the main regional and international topics," Russian diplomat and the Kremlin’s top aide Yuri Ushakov said at a briefing in Moscow earlier.

