On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he does not want to recommend Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA at these prices, with the company also losing money.

Cramer said Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR is not making money. "We’re not in favor of companies that do not make money."

When asked about Peabody Energy Corporation BTU, he said, "These stocks are so cheap, you can trade them for a bounce."

Cramer said he doesn’t want to go back into The Boeing Company BA.

The "Mad Money" host said he likes BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP.

Cramer said he is not in favor of companies that are losing money, when asked about Roblox Corporation RBLX.

The "Mad Money" host said he doesn’t like Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP as it’s not making money.