McDonald's Bets Big On Chicago By Relocating Speedee Labs Services

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 2:50 PM | 1 min read
McDonald's Bets Big On Chicago By Relocating Speedee Labs Services
  • McDonald's Corp MCD is planning to establish a new facility, Speedee Labs, focused on driving the customer experience at its global headquarters (MHQ) in Chicago.
  • The facility will bring teams from McDonald's corporate office and the existing Innovation Center (IC) in Romeoville, Illinois, to create opportunities to develop restaurant solutions and technologies.
  • McDonald's Speedee Service System was launched in 1948.
  • The new facility will use a combination of McDonald's existing footprint and an additional 15,000 square feet in leased space.
  • McDonald's plans to relocate all jobs from its Innovation Center in Romeoville to MHQ's Speedee Labs, adding to its Cook County workforce.
  • McDonald's moved its headquarters from Oak Brook, IL, to Chicago's West Loop in 2018.
  • Speedee Labs is expecting a phased opening to begin in the second half of 2023, which is when teams currently operating services out of the IC will relocate to MHQ.
  • Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $256.33 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

