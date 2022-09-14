- McDonald's Corp MCD is planning to establish a new facility, Speedee Labs, focused on driving the customer experience at its global headquarters (MHQ) in Chicago.
- The facility will bring teams from McDonald's corporate office and the existing Innovation Center (IC) in Romeoville, Illinois, to create opportunities to develop restaurant solutions and technologies.
- McDonald's Speedee Service System was launched in 1948.
- The new facility will use a combination of McDonald's existing footprint and an additional 15,000 square feet in leased space.
- McDonald's plans to relocate all jobs from its Innovation Center in Romeoville to MHQ's Speedee Labs, adding to its Cook County workforce.
- McDonald's moved its headquarters from Oak Brook, IL, to Chicago's West Loop in 2018.
- Speedee Labs is expecting a phased opening to begin in the second half of 2023, which is when teams currently operating services out of the IC will relocate to MHQ.
- Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $256.33 on the last check Wednesday.
