is planning to establish a new facility, Speedee Labs, focused on driving the customer experience at its global headquarters (MHQ) in Chicago. The facility will bring teams from McDonald's corporate office and the existing Innovation Center (IC) in Romeoville, Illinois, to create opportunities to develop restaurant solutions and technologies.

McDonald's Speedee Service System was launched in 1948.

The new facility will use a combination of McDonald's existing footprint and an additional 15,000 square feet in leased space.

McDonald's plans to relocate all jobs from its Innovation Center in Romeoville to MHQ's Speedee Labs, adding to its Cook County workforce.

McDonald's moved its headquarters from Oak Brook, IL, to Chicago's West Loop in 2018.

Speedee Labs is expecting a phased opening to begin in the second half of 2023, which is when teams currently operating services out of the IC will relocate to MHQ.

MCD shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $256.33 on the last check Wednesday.

