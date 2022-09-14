Gainers
- Akerna Corp. KERN shares rose 81.2% to $0.2355 after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 68% to $1.3101 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Wellution for $20 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF shares jumped 51.2% to $6.27 after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE.
- My Size, Inc. MYSZ rose 44% to $0.3194.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO surged 36.8% to $0.3090.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI jumped 28.6% to $0.2992.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD gained 23.6% to $0.6799.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC rose 23% to $2.2269.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN jumped 19.6% to $0.2259. VistaGen Therapeutics recently announced the completion of an interim analysis of its PALISADE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX surged 18% to $0.24.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM shares gained 17.1% to $7.95 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and reported a $25 million share repurchase program.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL jumped 17% to $1.99.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP surged 17% to $2.96.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR jumped 16.6% to $2.04. BTIG initiated coverage on Renovacor with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD jumped 16% to $1.5091.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 14.8% to $0.9184.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA rose 14% to $7.55.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. NC jumped 10.3% to $48.60.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU rose 9.4% to $2.09.
- Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT gained 8.7% to $6.50.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH rose 8.5% to $0.2088.
- Planet Labs PBC PL gained 8.3% to $6.66 on continued strength after the company recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
- Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB gained 8.1% to $7.99.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 8% to $2.3550. Eos Energy Enterprises, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $1.01 per share.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 5.8% to $5.32 following upgrade at BTIG from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE fell 40.5% to $3.29 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. Telsey Advisory Group and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 28.4% to $14.60 after topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 25.4% to $2.8780. Comera Life Sciences shares jumped 101% on Tuesday after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD fell 23.8% to $1.8801. Infobird recently announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares fell 23.1% to $2.20 following Q2 results. Kaspien Holdings posted a Q2 loss of $1.69 per share.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS dipped 21.7% to $0.4001. Caladrius Biosciences announced approval of all the merger-related proposals and a name change to Lisata Therapeutics.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 20.8% to $23.70 after jumping 79% on Tuesday.
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 18.8% to $2.3138. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU dropped 18.4% to $0.5593 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 17.3% to $9.98.
- Yoshiharu Global Co YOSH fell 15.8% to $2.71. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- MOGU Inc. MOGU dipped 14.1% to $2.25. MOGU recently announced a $10 million repurchase program.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT dropped 14% to $8.75 after the company priced a public offering of 13.9 million shares of common stock at $9 per share.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA fell 13.2% to $1.18 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- System1, Inc. SST dropped 11.4% to $8.67.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dropped 11.2% to $36.57 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock began trading in late August.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM fell 10.1% to $5.53. Frequency Electronics posted a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 10% to $7.45.
- Alcoa Corporation AA dropped 9.6% to $ 45.39.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT dropped 8.9% to $0.5601.
- Sprinklr, Inc. CXM dropped 8% to $11.49.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG fell 7.4% to $3.37.
- AppLovin Corporation APP dropped 6.6% to $24.91.
