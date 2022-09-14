ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why SciSparc Is Trading Higher By 68%, Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 12:28 PM | 5 min read
Why SciSparc Is Trading Higher By 68%, Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Akerna Corp. KERN shares rose 81.2% to $0.2355 after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 68% to $1.3101 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Wellution for $20 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF shares jumped 51.2% to $6.27 after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE.
  • My Size, Inc. MYSZ rose 44% to $0.3194.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO surged 36.8% to $0.3090.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI jumped 28.6% to $0.2992.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD gained 23.6% to $0.6799.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC rose 23% to $2.2269.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN jumped 19.6% to $0.2259. VistaGen Therapeutics recently announced the completion of an interim analysis of its PALISADE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX surged 18% to $0.24.
  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM shares gained 17.1% to $7.95 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and reported a $25 million share repurchase program.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL jumped 17% to $1.99.
  • RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP surged 17% to $2.96.
  • Renovacor, Inc. RCOR jumped 16.6% to $2.04. BTIG initiated coverage on Renovacor with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD jumped 16% to $1.5091.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 14.8% to $0.9184.
  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA rose 14% to $7.55.
  • NACCO Industries, Inc. NC jumped 10.3% to $48.60.
  • Leju Holdings Limited LEJU rose 9.4% to $2.09.
  • Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT gained 8.7% to $6.50.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH rose 8.5% to $0.2088.
  • Planet Labs PBC PL gained 8.3% to $6.66 on continued strength after the company recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
  • Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB gained 8.1% to $7.99.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 8% to $2.3550. Eos Energy Enterprises, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $1.01 per share.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 5.8% to $5.32 following upgrade at BTIG from Neutral to Buy.


Losers

  • Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE fell 40.5% to $3.29 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. Telsey Advisory Group and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.
  • Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 28.4% to $14.60 after topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 25.4% to $2.8780. Comera Life Sciences shares jumped 101% on Tuesday after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD fell 23.8% to $1.8801. Infobird recently announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares fell 23.1% to $2.20 following Q2 results. Kaspien Holdings posted a Q2 loss of $1.69 per share.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS dipped 21.7% to $0.4001. Caladrius Biosciences announced approval of all the merger-related proposals and a name change to Lisata Therapeutics.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 20.8% to $23.70 after jumping 79% on Tuesday.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 18.8% to $2.3138. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU dropped 18.4% to $0.5593 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 17.3% to $9.98.
  • Yoshiharu Global Co YOSH fell 15.8% to $2.71. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • MOGU Inc. MOGU dipped 14.1% to $2.25. MOGU recently announced a $10 million repurchase program.
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT dropped 14% to $8.75 after the company priced a public offering of 13.9 million shares of common stock at $9 per share.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA fell 13.2% to $1.18 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
  • System1, Inc. SST dropped 11.4% to $8.67.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dropped 11.2% to $36.57 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock began trading in late August.
  • Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM fell 10.1% to $5.53. Frequency Electronics posted a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 10% to $7.45.
  • Alcoa Corporation AA dropped 9.6% to $ 45.39.
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT dropped 8.9% to $0.5601.
  • Sprinklr, Inc. CXM dropped 8% to $11.49.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG fell 7.4% to $3.37.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP dropped 6.6% to $24.91.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas