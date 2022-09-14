- Needham analyst Charles Shi reiterated a Buy on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM and a $110 price target as he thinks the stock is in the bottoming process.
- Shi's recent conversations with investors suggest the buy-side consensus for TSMC's 2023 revenue growth rate is now ~5%, down from ~10% around two months ago.
- In this report, Shi revisits assumptions on TSMC's capacity, utilization, ASP, and CapEx to stress-test his numbers.
- The analyst concludes that a mid-teen revenue growth and MSD EPS growth are achievable for TSMC despite the cyclical headwinds ahead.
- Shi writes that TSMC's near-monopoly position in 5nm and 3nm, likely to ramp meaningfully in 2023, will help the company defy the industry's down cycle.
- Daiwa analyst Rick Hsu upgraded TSMC to Buy from Outperform with a price target of NT$645, up from NT$550.
- Hsu sees revenue growth in 2023 for the company despite an "industry-wide correction."
- The analyst raised estimates on TSMC's share gains and pricing power.
- Hsu sees TSMC's revenue "as likely counter-cyclical, thanks to its advanced-tech dominance leading to order-share gain and pricing power to help minimize price erosion."
- Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.75% at $79.41 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
