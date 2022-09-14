ñol

Nucor, Altimmune And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 11:04 AM | 2 min read
Nucor, Altimmune And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE fell 40.5% to $3.29 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. Telsey Advisory Group and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.
  • Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 28.4% to $14.60 after topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT dropped 14% to $8.75 after the company priced a public offering of 13.9 million shares of common stock at $9 per share.
  • System1, Inc. SST fell 13.6% to $8.47.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dropped 11.2% to $36.57 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock began trading in late August.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 10% to $7.45.
  • Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO declined 9.7% to $17.82 after Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Alcoa Corporation AA dropped 9.6% to $ 45.39.
  • Seer, Inc. SEER fell 9.6% to $8.79.
  • Nucor Corporation NUE dipped 9% to $123.92 after the company issued Q3 guidance and said, "We expect the steel mills segment earnings to be considerably lower in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022."
  • Sprinklr, Inc. CXM dropped 8% to $11.49.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 7.7% to $4.2150.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG fell 7.4% to $3.37.
  • United States Steel Corporation X declined 7.4% to $20.70.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP dropped 6.6% to $24.91.

