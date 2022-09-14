by

Smith & Nephew plc SNN announced new data furthering several published studies supporting the use of its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in rotator cuff repair.

The goal of rotator cuff repair surgery is to help restore the shoulder's function and flexibility and relieve the pain that other treatments can't control.

Interim analysis from a randomized controlled trial shows a significant reduction in the re-tear rate of full-thickness rotator cuff repairs when using the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant.

At 12 months follow-up, repairs with the added REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant resulted in significantly lower re-tear rates than those with a TOE repair alone.

Specifically, patients who received a REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant presented a re-tear rate of 3.5%. (n=29).

Patients who received a transosseous equivalent repair alone presented a re-tear rate of 25%, which is in line with published re-tear rates on similar tear types.

There were no differences in postoperative complications between groups.

Price Action: SNN shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $24.93 on the last check Wednesday.

