- Smith & Nephew plc SNN announced new data furthering several published studies supporting the use of its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in rotator cuff repair.
- The REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant is part of Smith & Nephew's Advanced Healing Solutions portfolio.
- The goal of rotator cuff repair surgery is to help restore the shoulder's function and flexibility and relieve the pain that other treatments can't control.
- Also Read: Smith & Nephew Shares Fall On Lower Margins As Cost Headwinds Hit Q2 Profit.
- Interim analysis from a randomized controlled trial shows a significant reduction in the re-tear rate of full-thickness rotator cuff repairs when using the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant.
- At 12 months follow-up, repairs with the added REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant resulted in significantly lower re-tear rates than those with a TOE repair alone.
- Specifically, patients who received a REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant presented a re-tear rate of 3.5%. (n=29).
- Patients who received a transosseous equivalent repair alone presented a re-tear rate of 25%, which is in line with published re-tear rates on similar tear types.
- There were no differences in postoperative complications between groups.
- Price Action: SNN shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $24.93 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsHealth CareGeneral