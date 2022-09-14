U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning ahead of the PPI data for August. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

MAG Silver Corp. MAG rose 8.5% to $13.78 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday. The company, last month, posted a rise in quarterly earnings.

MiMedx Group, Inc. MDXG gained 5.5% to $3.65 in pre-market trading. MiMedx Group recently said that EPIFIX received reimbursement approval in Japan.

Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 5.4% to $5.30 in pre-market trading. BTIG upgraded Nikola from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $12.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX gained 5.2% to $16.09 in pre-market trading. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15.

VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 5% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. VNET shares jumped over 20% on Tuesday after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE rose 4.4% to $18.99 in pre-market trading.

rose 4.4% to $18.99 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 2.3% to $8.56 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond’s interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sue Gove is likely to stay in the job for at least twelve months, Reuters reported.

