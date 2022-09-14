- Stellantis NV STLA brand Chrysler will end its famous 300 sedan after its limited edition version.
- The 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by the 6.4L HEMI engine, will commemorate the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300.
- Only 2,000 of 2023 Chrysler 300C vehicles will be produced for the U.S.
- Chrysler 300 production will end following the 2023 model year.
- The 300C is equipped with premium features, including 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, advanced brake assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Full Speed Collision Warning Plus and more.
- 2023 Chrysler 300C features a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,000.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $13.60 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.