Chrysler To End Iconic 300 Model Production - Commemorates 70-Year Legacy

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
Chrysler To End Iconic 300 Model Production - Commemorates 70-Year Legacy
  • Stellantis NV STLA brand Chrysler will end its famous 300 sedan after its limited edition version.
  • The 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by the 6.4L HEMI engine, will commemorate the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300.
  • Only 2,000 of 2023 Chrysler 300C vehicles will be produced for the U.S.
  • Chrysler 300 production will end following the 2023 model year.
  • The 300C is equipped with premium features, including 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, advanced brake assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Full Speed Collision Warning Plus and more.
  • 2023 Chrysler 300C features a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,000.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $13.60 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral