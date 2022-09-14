by

Stellantis NV STLA brand Chrysler will end its famous 300 sedan after its limited edition version.

brand Chrysler will end its famous 300 sedan after its limited edition version. The 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by the 6.4L HEMI engine, will commemorate the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300.

2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by the 6.4L HEMI engine, will commemorate the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300. Only 2,000 of 2023 Chrysler 300C vehicles will be produced for the U.S.

Chrysler 300 production will end following the 2023 model year.

The 300C is equipped with premium features, including 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, advanced brake assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Full Speed Collision Warning Plus and more.

2023 Chrysler 300C features a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,000.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $13.60 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

