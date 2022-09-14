ñol

Treace Medical Shares Interim Data From Corrective Toe Surgery Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read
Treace Medical Shares Interim Data From Corrective Toe Surgery Trial
  • Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI announced an audio poster presentation of the latest interim analysis from the ALIGN3D clinical study following the Lapiplasty Procedure for surgical treatment of hallux valgus (bunions).
  • The data showed:
    • Early return to weight bearing in a walking boot at an average of 8.3 days.
    • A low recurrence rate, defined as loss of radiographic correction, was observed in 1.4% of patients (2 out of 144).
    • An 81% reduction in pain (Visual Analog Scale) was reported at 24 months post-procedure (n=107).
  • The interim analysis also continued to report statistically significant improvement in Patient-Reported Outcomes. 
  • At 24 months post-surgery (n=107), an 82% and 84% improvement was observed in walking/standing and social interaction, respectively.
  • Further, statistically significant improvements in physical, mental, and social health scores were reported.
  • Price Action: TMCI shares closed 4.37% lower at $23.33 on Tuesday.

