by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
'I Think That Company Ultimately Is Going To Come Under Pressure' Says Cramer About This Industrial Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Stellantis N.V. STLA but recommended sticking with Ford Motor Company F. "All we need is Ford. Under $15, that’s terrific."

When asked about Matson, Inc. MATX, Cramer said, "I think that company ultimately is going to come under pressure. There is a lot of sense that maybe these shipping companies make a little too much money."

Also Read: Elon Musk's Tesla And SpaceX Emails Can't Be Accessed Without His Consent, Judge Rules In Twitter-Deal Case

Price Action: Shares of Ford fell 5.2% to close at $14.74 on Tuesday, while Stellantis dropped 3.7% to $13.41. Matson shares declined 4.5% to settle at 72.05 in the previous session.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on flickr

