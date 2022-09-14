On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Stellantis N.V. STLA but recommended sticking with Ford Motor Company F. "All we need is Ford. Under $15, that’s terrific."

When asked about Matson, Inc. MATX, Cramer said, "I think that company ultimately is going to come under pressure. There is a lot of sense that maybe these shipping companies make a little too much money."

Also Read: Elon Musk's Tesla And SpaceX Emails Can't Be Accessed Without His Consent, Judge Rules In Twitter-Deal Case

Price Action: Shares of Ford fell 5.2% to close at $14.74 on Tuesday, while Stellantis dropped 3.7% to $13.41. Matson shares declined 4.5% to settle at 72.05 in the previous session.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on flickr