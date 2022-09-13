ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says, Amid Wide Market Crashes, 'Accumulate' This Commodity To Get 400% Return In Long-Run

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 11:49 PM | 2 min read
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says, Amid Wide Market Crashes, 'Accumulate' This Commodity To Get 400% Return In Long-Run

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, is bullish on silver and has advised accumulating the commodity at a time when all other assets including bonds, stocks and real estate are crashing.

The View: Kiyosaki stated in his tweet silver is moving sideways and may remain at $20 levels in the times to come. He believes the commodity is set for a huge upward movement in the long term.

“TIME FOR POOR TO GET RICH. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETF & Real Estate crashing. As PREDICTED Middle class being wiped out. Silver moving sidewards. Silver to stay at $20 for 3-5 years, then climb to $100 to $500. Everyone can afford silver even poor. Accumulate silver now,” the author said in his tweet.

Also Read: Alibaba, Baidu Slide Over 3% As Wall Street Horror Spreads To Hong Kong Stocks: Report Sparks Fears Of US-China Tensions Over Taiwan

What Happened: Recession fears led by aggressive rate hikes by central banks have been pushing commodity prices down over the last few months. After falling to over two-year lows in early September, silver prices are currently trading above the $19/Oz level.

Historical High: According to the Silver Institute, prices of silver bullion rose from $11 an ounce in September 1979 to $49.45 an ounce in January 1980 based on London PM Fix during the Hunt brothers’ accumulation of the commodity. Prices ultimately fell to below $11 an ounce two months later, it said.

Price Action: The iShares Silver Trust SLV has gained more than 7% over the last five days. The ProShares Ultra Silver AGQ is up more than 15% while the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF SIVR, too, has gained over 7% in the same period.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Rich Dad Poor DadRobert KiyosakiSilverStock Market CrashNewsSector ETFsCommoditiesMarketsETFs