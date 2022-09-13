- General Motors Co GM has joined the National Wildlife Federation as a founding member of the Climate Equity Collaborative.
- The Climate Equity Collaborative is an initiative focused on addressing the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and youth.
- Its key priorities include elevating environmental justice and education, building on-ramps to the climate equity space for organizations, and driving investments to nonprofits and platforms that advance education.
- General Motors has donated $1 million to the collaborative through its Climate Equity Fund, and it will codesign the initiative's framework and roadmap.
- In 2021, the company launched its Equitable Climate Action initiative and created its $50 million Climate Equity Fund.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 2.09% at $41.17 on the last check Tuesday.
