General Motors Co GM has joined the National Wildlife Federation as a founding member of the Climate Equity Collaborative.

Climate Equity Collaborative is an initiative focused on addressing the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and youth. Its key priorities include elevating environmental justice and education, building on-ramps to the climate equity space for organizations, and driving investments to nonprofits and platforms that advance education.

General Motors has donated $1 million to the collaborative through its Climate Equity Fund, and it will codesign the initiative's framework and roadmap.

In 2021, the company launched its Equitable Climate Action initiative and created its $50 million Climate Equity Fund.

Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 2.09% at $41.17 on the last check Tuesday.

