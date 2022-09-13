ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

GM Reveals New Collaborative With National Wildlife Federation

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 12:48 PM | 1 min read
GM Reveals New Collaborative With National Wildlife Federation
  • General Motors Co GM has joined the National Wildlife Federation as a founding member of the Climate Equity Collaborative.
  • The Climate Equity Collaborative is an initiative focused on addressing the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and youth.
  • Its key priorities include elevating environmental justice and education, building on-ramps to the climate equity space for organizations, and driving investments to nonprofits and platforms that advance education.
  • General Motors has donated $1 million to the collaborative through its Climate Equity Fund, and it will codesign the initiative's framework and roadmap.
  • In 2021, the company launched its Equitable Climate Action initiative and created its $50 million Climate Equity Fund.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 2.09% at $41.17 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral