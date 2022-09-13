What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Nordstrom JWN - P/E: 7.79 Ark Restaurants ARKR - P/E: 4.59 Ethan Allen Interiors ETD - P/E: 6.09 M/I Homes MHO - P/E: 2.93 Group 1 Automotive GPI - P/E: 4.08

This quarter, Nordstrom experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.06 in Q1 and is now $0.81. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.83%, which has decreased by 0.23% from 3.06% last quarter.

Ark Restaurants's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.46, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.29. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.36%, which has decreased by 0.66% from 3.02% in the previous quarter.

Ethan Allen Interiors's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.25, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.93. M/I Homes saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.16 in Q1 to $4.79 now. Most recently, Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share at $12.0, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $10.81. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.82%, which has increased by 0.03% from 0.79% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.