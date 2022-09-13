What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

O2Micro Intl OIIM - P/E: 9.09 Bel Fuse BELFB - P/E: 9.09 Synchronoss Technologies SNCR - P/E: 8.33 MagnaChip Semiconductor MX - P/E: 7.99 Amkor Technology AMKR - P/E: 6.94

O2Micro Intl has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.02, which has decreased by 33.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.03. Most recently, Bel Fuse reported earnings per share at $1.38, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.41. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.14%, which has decreased by 0.52% from 1.66% in the previous quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.1, which has increased by 400.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.02. MagnaChip Semiconductor saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.28 in Q1 to $0.23 now. Amkor Technology has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.51, which has decreased by 26.09% compared to Q1, which was 0.69. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.89%, which has decreased by 0.16% from last quarter's yield of 1.05%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.