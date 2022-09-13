by

Starbucks Corp SBUX is expected to reveal a reinvention plan today as it battles changing consumer behavior and the call for unionization in the U.S., CNBC reported.

is expected to reveal a reinvention plan today as it battles changing consumer behavior and the call for unionization in the U.S., CNBC reported. The plan is the work of the outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will be succeeded by Laxman Narasimhan in April.

outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will be succeeded by Laxman Narasimhan in April. Related : New Starbucks CEO To Focus On Unions, Pay And Benefits As Part Of 'Reinvention' Plan

: New Starbucks CEO To Focus On Unions, Pay And Benefits As Part Of 'Reinvention' Plan The economic uncertainty and slow China recovery have weighed on the stock, with shares dropping 24% year-to-date.

Also, more than 230 company-owned cafes in the U.S. have voted in favor of unionizing under Workers United.

The report noted that the company's investor day in Seattle would feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with leadership.

Also Read : Starbucks Bringing NFTs To Rewards Program: How You Can Sign Up And Why It's Important

: Starbucks Bringing NFTs To Rewards Program: How You Can Sign Up And Why It's Important Price Action: SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $89.61 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $89.61 in premarket on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsRestaurantsMediaGeneral