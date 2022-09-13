- Starbucks Corp SBUX is expected to reveal a reinvention plan today as it battles changing consumer behavior and the call for unionization in the U.S., CNBC reported.
- The plan is the work of the outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will be succeeded by Laxman Narasimhan in April.
- The economic uncertainty and slow China recovery have weighed on the stock, with shares dropping 24% year-to-date.
- Also, more than 230 company-owned cafes in the U.S. have voted in favor of unionizing under Workers United.
- The report noted that the company's investor day in Seattle would feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with leadership.
- Price Action: SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $89.61 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
