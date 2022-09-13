ñol

Starbucks To Reveal Reinvention Plan Today: CNBC

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
Starbucks To Reveal Reinvention Plan Today: CNBC
  • Starbucks Corp  SBUX is expected to reveal a reinvention plan today as it battles changing consumer behavior and the call for unionization in the U.S., CNBC reported.
  • The plan is the work of the outgoing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will be succeeded by Laxman Narasimhan in April.
  • RelatedNew Starbucks CEO To Focus On Unions, Pay And Benefits As Part Of 'Reinvention' Plan
  • The economic uncertainty and slow China recovery have weighed on the stock, with shares dropping 24% year-to-date.
  • Also, more than 230 company-owned cafes in the U.S. have voted in favor of unionizing under Workers United.
  • The report noted that the company's investor day in Seattle would feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with leadership.
  • Also ReadStarbucks Bringing NFTs To Rewards Program: How You Can Sign Up And Why It's Important
  • Price Action: SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $89.61 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

