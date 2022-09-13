U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 150 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The small business optimism index is expected to rise slightly to 90.5 in August from July’s reading of 89.9.

The Consumer Price Index for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Annual inflation rate is expected to ease to 8.1% in August from 8.5% in the prior month. Analysts, meanwhile, expect monthly consumer prices falling 0.1% in August.

The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget statement for August will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Market Volatility Increases Ahead Of US Inflation Data

