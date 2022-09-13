ñol

US Inflation Rate Might Ease Further To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 4:51 AM | 1 min read
US Inflation Rate Might Ease Further To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 150 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The small business optimism index is expected to rise slightly to 90.5 in August from July’s reading of 89.9.
  • The Consumer Price Index for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Annual inflation rate is expected to ease to 8.1% in August from 8.5% in the prior month. Analysts, meanwhile, expect monthly consumer prices falling 0.1% in August.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget statement for August will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets