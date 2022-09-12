by

said Andrew McLean will join the company as CEO-Designate on November 1, 2022. He will also join the Board of Directors. McLean will assume the role of CEO following the planned retirement of Jerome Griffith at the conclusion of LE's 2022 fiscal year ending January 27, 2023.

After the CEO transition, Griffith will continue to serve as a Director and is expected to be nominated for re-election to Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

in 2016 and began his career as a strategy consultant with AT Kearney. He was appointed President, International at AEO, the parent of American Eagle and Aerie brands, in 2022. He received a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Manchester, a Master's in Engineering Management from the University of Cambridge, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Price Action: LE shares are trading lower by 1.43% at $10.35 on the last check Monday.

