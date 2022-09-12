- Land's End LE said Andrew McLean will join the company as CEO-Designate on November 1, 2022. He will also join the Board of Directors.
- McLean will assume the role of CEO following the planned retirement of Jerome Griffith at the conclusion of LE's 2022 fiscal year ending January 27, 2023.
- After the CEO transition, Griffith will continue to serve as a Director and is expected to be nominated for re-election to Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- McLean joined American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO in 2016 and began his career as a strategy consultant with AT Kearney. He was appointed President, International at AEO, the parent of American Eagle and Aerie brands, in 2022.
- He received a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Manchester, a Master's in Engineering Management from the University of Cambridge, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
- Price Action: LE shares are trading lower by 1.43% at $10.35 on the last check Monday.
