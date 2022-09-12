ñol

Why Ventyx Biosciences Is Trading Higher By 70%, Here Are 46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 12:45 PM | 6 min read
Gainers

  • Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares jumped 70.4% to $39.37 after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO gained 69% to $0.4664 after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares climbed 34.7% to $7.53. The company will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference later today.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 32.5% to $14.60 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED surged 28% to $0.1865 after the company announced a merger agreement with Catheter Precision. Catheter Precision will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ra Medical.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG gained 25% to $1.2500.
  • IHS Holding Limited IHS jumped 19.2% to $7.47. IHS Holding, last month, said Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.
  • Gogoro Inc. GGR gained 19.1% to $5.16. Gogoro recently launched its battery-swapping system and Smart scooters in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN rose 19% to $3.8450.
  • Allego N.V. ALLG gained 18.3% to $5.23.
  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS gained 16.8% to $1.94 after the company announced topline safety and PK data from its Phase 1 SAD clinical trial of RGLS8429. The study demonstrated that RGLS8429 has a favorable safety and PK profile.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA surged 15.6% to $10.70. IDEAYA Biosciences disclosed interim Phase 2 clinical results for darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in metastatic uveal melanoma.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA rose 13.7% to $41.64. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73.
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT gained 13.4% to $9.72 after the company published a poster at ESMO Congress 2022 highlighting updated safety and efficacy data from its Phase 3 SPLASH trial of PNT2002 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
  • Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML jumped 12.8% to $28.16.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS rose 12.2% to $1.29 after the company said Rubraca (Rucaparib) as first-line maintenance treatment improves progression-free survival in women with advanced ovarian cancer across disease risk subgroups.
  • Auddia Inc. AUUD surged 12% to $1.40.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 10.8% to $42.98 after jumping 26% on Friday.
  • Genenta Science S.p.A. GNTA gained 10.6% to $5.30.
  • NIO Inc. NIO surged 10.2% to $21.13 following positive analyst coverage from Deutsche Bank and BofA.
  • NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT gained 9.7% to $33.70. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN rose 9.4% to $2.5924. Dennis R Egidi recently reported a 9.5% stake in Reborn Coffee.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 9.2% to $8.42. United recently announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 9% to $26.87. Asana’s President, CEO and Director Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 19,273,127 shares at an average price of $18.16.
  • Quhuo Limited QH shares rose 7.5% to $2.96 after the company on Friday said it has determined not to proceed with its proposed offering and sale of securities.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR rose 7.3% to $1.3090 after declining 6% on Friday. Hyperfine, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 5.6% to $74.11. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Atlantic Equities maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb with an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $87.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 4.3% to $1.35. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.


Losers

  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc AKTX shares dropped 25% to $0.7803 after the company announced a $12.75 million registered direct offering.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 22.7% to $0.2175 after the company secured commitment for strategic investment from group led by Retail Ecommerce Ventures, the owner of Pier 1 Imports and top consumer brands.
  • Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares fell 22.5% to $3.2301. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE fell 19.6% to $18.20. Stifel, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target.
  • CleanTech Acquisition Corp. CLAQ dropped 17.7% to $5.02. CleanTech Acquisition and Nauticus Robotics completed business combination to trade under "KITT" effective September 13.
  • Apexigen, Inc. APGN declined 16.6% to $6.35 as the company announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX dropped 15.3% to $1.43.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO fell 15.6% to $2.70. Codere Online recently reported Q2 sales results.
  • MOGU Inc. MOGU fell 13.6% to $2.2475. Mogu’s board of directors, on Friday, authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its shares.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 12.1% to $0.7469.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA dropped 11.4% to $13.21. Entrada Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 9.8% to $31.06 after gaining 11% on Friday.
  • Azure Power Global Limited AZRE dropped 9.3% to $5.32.
  • Great Panther Mining Limited GPL declined 9.2% to $0.2144.
  • Immatics N.V. IMTX fell 9% to $11.69.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA dropped 8.7% to $1.7250. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presented interim data from RINGSIDE pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of AL102 show confirmed partial response in desmoid tumors, at ESMO Congress.
  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR declined 7.2% to $3.33.
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS fell 6% to $2.0696. Digital Media Solutions shares climbed 72% on Friday after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.

