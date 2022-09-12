U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

fell 19.6% to $18.20. Stifel, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA dropped 11.4% to $13.21. Entrada Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.

fell 9.8% to $31.06 after gaining 11% on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited AZRE dropped 9.3% to $5.32.

fell 9% to $11.69. Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST declined 8.3% to $2.3197.

fell 7.8% to $28.00. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 7.8% to $4.04.

declined 7.2% to $3.33. Humacyte, Inc. HUMA fell 7.1% to $4.19. Humacyte recently filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $300 million.

dipped 7.1% to $14.49. The company, last week, posted upbeat quarterly results. Livent Corporation LTHM fell 5.8% to $32.46 after Verticle Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $35 price target.

fell 5.8% to $32.46 after Verticle Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $35 price target. Amgen Inc. AMGN dropped 3.7% to $238.44 following FDA approval of Bristol Myers Squibb's plaque psoriasis drug Sotyktu, which showed superior efficacy to Amgen's Otezla.