ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Livent, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 11:08 AM | 1 min read
Livent, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE fell 19.6% to $18.20. Stifel, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA dropped 11.4% to $13.21. Entrada Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 9.8% to $31.06 after gaining 11% on Friday.
  • Azure Power Global Limited AZRE dropped 9.3% to $5.32.
  • Immatics N.V. IMTX fell 9% to $11.69.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST declined 8.3% to $2.3197.
  • Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD fell 7.8% to $28.00.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 7.8% to $4.04.
  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR declined 7.2% to $3.33.
  • Humacyte, Inc. HUMA fell 7.1% to $4.19. Humacyte recently filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $300 million.
  • Couchbase, Inc. BASE dipped 7.1% to $14.49. The company, last week, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Livent Corporation LTHM fell 5.8% to $32.46 after Verticle Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $35 price target.
  • Amgen Inc. AMGN dropped 3.7% to $238.44 following FDA approval of Bristol Myers Squibb's plaque psoriasis drug Sotyktu, which showed superior efficacy to Amgen's Otezla.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas